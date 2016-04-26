Kardashian fans are still heartbroken by his split from Kourtney, and those still holding onto the hope Scott Disick might return home should look away now. The 32-year-old has been spotted getting pretty cosy with a new woman – most recently they partied the night away in New York City on Sunday.



Here's everything you need to know about Scott's mystery girl.



Who?



Megan Blake Irwin is 21-years-old and hails all the way from Australia. She's a model signed with IMG Worldwide and has big ambitions to become a Victoria's Secret angel.

Megan Blake Irwin was spotted partying with Scott Disick at the weekend

Along with her modelling ambitions, Megan is involved with the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, as the face of the Witchery White Shirt Campaign, and a glance at her Instagram shows her negative feelings towards Seaworld and the captivity of Orca whales. Pretty AND she has a conscience.



Where?



According to sources, Scott and Megan were seen dining at trendy NYC restaurant Cipriani's before heading to his favourite club 1Oak. Eagle-eyed partygoers told US websites the pair seemed very friendly and flirty, despite Scott being surrounded by a group of gorgeous models.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian were together for nine years and have three children

Will it last?



Father-of-three Scott split from baby mama Kourtney, 37, last summer, after reportedly being snapped partying with his ex-girlfriend in St. Tropez. The Lord has continued to appear on the family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but that hasn't stopped him from being linked to various women following the demise of their nine-year relationship.

Before inviting Megan into his world, Scott was linked to model Christina Burke, 20. But it wasn't just the 12-year age gap that raised eyebrows: it was her uncanny resemblance to Kourtney's younger sister Kendall Jenner. Which is just creepy.



Only time will tell if Scott will settle down with Megan – or any of his other model flames – but Kourtney has something over even the most beautiful woman in the world: she's mum to Mason, six, Penelope, three, and one-year-old Reign Aston.