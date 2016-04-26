Ask — and in Kim Kardashian's case - you shall receive. Over the weekend, the reality star showed off a diamond choker necklace that she requested last year as a 'push present' to commemorate the birth of her and husband Kanye West’s son, Saint.



In November, the 35-year-old blogged on her website about her desire for the "well-deserved thank you". She wrote, "This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, like the ones I've worn before to the Art + Film Gala."

Kim Kardashian showed off her million dollar 'push present' at the weekend

In her blog, North West’s mum explained that after carrying a baby "it only makes sense that [mums] get something amazing to show how amazing we are" — and it looks as though her husband Kanye agreed.



Lorraine Schwartz confirmed on Instagram that the stunning piece was indeed a gift from the rapper to his wife. Attached to a photo of Kanye and Kim wearing the necklace, she wrote, "#kimkardashian wearing her #diamondchoker a gift from #kanyewest #beautifulcouple #truelove #lorraineschwartzjewelry."

Lorraine Schwartz confirmed that Kanye had bought the diamond choker as a gift for his wife

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed her second child back in December, posted a series of photos on Saturday showing off her new jewellery, which is estimated to be worth about $1 million. Kim wore the show-stopping necklace to the wedding of club owner Dave Grutman and model Isabela Rangel in Miami.



At the reception, Kanye gave an impromptu speech poking fun at the time he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs. The 38-year-old approached the stage as DuJour magazine founder, Jason Binn, was giving a speech and took the microphone to say, "Imma let you finish but…" The Life of Pablo singer kept his speech short and finished by saying, "David Grutman had one of the best weddings of all time."

Well I guess this says it all. I love you @isabelarangela Grutman A video posted by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on Apr 23, 2016 at 10:07pm PDT

Kanye gave an impromptu speech at David Grutman's wedding

The Wests weren't the only famous faces at the nuptials. Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian was also present, in addition to Wilmer Valderrama, Ryan Seacrest, Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus and Hulk Hogan.