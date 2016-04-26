Rita Ora has found herself in the centre of the controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay Z. Bey released her highly anticipated sixth studio album last week, which was full of lyrics seemingly aimed at her husband.



Although unconfirmed, many of 34-year-old Beyoncé's fans took some of the songs to mean rapper Jay, 46, had cheated – arguably making Rita's latest look a statement.



The former X Factor judge stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the exact red patterned kimono Beyoncé rocked in the music video for Formation. In one of the tracks on new LP Lemonade, titled Sorry, the former Destiny's Child star sings about 'Becky with the good hair'.

Rita Ora stepped out in the exact dress Beyoncé wore in Formation

Adding fuel to the fire, Rita also posted a cryptic Snapchat just hours after the album release. Pictured in a sheer bra, the Body on Me singer protected her modesty with a couple of strategically placed lemons. And the Snap was reversed, meaning Rita's 'R' necklace looked like a 'J'.

The superstar's fiercely loyal supporters, known as the BeyHive, have been flooding 25-year-old Rita's social media accounts with negative comments.

Beyoncé has sparked rumours with her latest release

It's not the first time Rita has been linked to her former label boss. In 2014 she was asked by a radio presenter how she felt about rumours she and Jay had hooked up.



An angered Rita responded: "Don't you dare disrespect Beyoncé like that ever again in your entire life. Yeah cause that's just straight up disrespect. You can't even go there, that's just not a question."

And Rita – who is currently locked in a legal battle with Jay's label Roc Nation – once hit back at Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan for tweeting about her alleged affair with Bey's man.



At the time, Rita fumed: "I stayed silent on one bullsh*t rumour but this one I have to speak. Neva eva will any1 includin a red head dum z listin attention seeking wh*re try talk sh*t about me & my family holly whateva da f*k ur name is".