Prince George's dressing gown sells out in minutes

Prince George melted hearts when he met US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas last night. The two year old looked simply adorable dressed in white gingham pyjamas, a pair of slippers with aeroplanes on them and a monogrammed white dressing gown, which sold out in mere minutes after the photos went public.

The dressing gown is by My 1st Years, a site which specialises in personalised gifts for babies and toddlers, and sparked an online shopping rush as parents hurried to purchase the robe, which costs around £27.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The monogrammed dressing gown sold out in minutes

This isn't the first time that Prince William and Kate have used the site, as Prince George also wore a pale blue jumper from My 1st Years in the famous photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posing through the window of their Kensington Palace home. My1stYears.com revealed that they sold out of the £25 jumper following the release of the photo.

Known as the Prince George effect, the Prince's outfits often attract attention and sell out quickly, with fans of the royal family falling in love with the two year old's adorable style.

Prince George melted hearts after meeting the Obamas in his pyjamas

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley is a firm favourite of the Duchess, and designed Princess Charlotte's floral dress in her first official photos. The designer opened up to HFM about Prince George and Princess Charlotte wearing her designs.

She said: "I don't get any advance warning that Prince George will be wearing my clothes, although I do know when pieces have been ordered. Of course it's a great honour that they have chosen to dress George in so many of my outfits, it makes me very proud."