Throughout her tour of India and Bhutan, the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, continually wowed royal fans in stylish, colourful pieces.



But nobody was more excited than fashion designer Tory Burch, when the royal stepped out for dinner with the Himalayan Kingdom's Dragon King and Queen wearing a piece from her 2016 resort collection.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate wore Tory's dress in Bhutan the same day that Drew donned the creation in New York





"I was thrilled!" Tory told us at CHANEL’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on April 18. "She looked beautiful."



For Kate's private engagement with the Bhutan royals she wore a Tory Burch floral mesh gown featuring retro-inspired flowers and side slits, which she paired with an orange shawl and accessorized with dazzling gold earrings.

Read: The Kate Effect: How The Duchess influences the fashion world



Even when Prince William's wife is not wearing Tory's label, the designer admitted that she is an admirer of the British royal and her fashion choices. “I'm a big fan [of Kate] ,” she admitted. “I find her to be elegant and just super chic.”

Drew rocked the dazzling number





Hours after Kate stunned in the American designer’s gown, actress Drew Barrymore attended the ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City wearing the same frock. Tory acknowledged the coincidence was funny, saying, “I had no idea!”