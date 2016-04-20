Designer Tory Burch on Kate and Drew Barrymore's twinning moment

by hellofashion.com /

Throughout her tour of India and Bhutan, the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, continually wowed royal fans in stylish, colourful pieces.

But nobody was more excited than fashion designer Tory Burch, when the royal stepped out for dinner with the Himalayan Kingdom's Dragon King and Queen wearing a piece from her 2016 resort collection.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-drew-kate-1

Kate wore Tory's dress in Bhutan the same day that Drew donned the creation in New York



"I was thrilled!" Tory told us at CHANEL’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on April 18. "She looked beautiful."

For Kate's private engagement with the Bhutan royals she wore a Tory Burch floral mesh gown featuring retro-inspired flowers and side slits, which she paired with an orange shawl and accessorized with dazzling gold earrings.

Read: The Kate Effect: How The Duchess influences the fashion world

Even when Prince William's wife is not wearing Tory's label, the designer admitted that she is an admirer of the British royal and her fashion choices. “I'm a big fan [of Kate] ,” she admitted. “I find her to be elegant and just super chic.”

a-drew-kate-2

Drew rocked the dazzling number



Hours after Kate stunned in the American designer’s gown, actress Drew Barrymore attended the ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City wearing the same frock. Tory acknowledged the coincidence was funny, saying, “I had no idea!”

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below