Harper Beckham just nailed airport chic

Harper Beckham is following in her fashionista mum's footsteps. Leaving the airport on Sunday, the adorable four-year-old was armed with Victoria's fashion staple – oversized sunglasses.



No doubt shielding her eyes from the waiting paparazzi, Harper looked so cute in the huge aviators. The rest of her outfit was just as chic – she was sporting a pale blue sundress and sandals with a white bow.

Photo: © Splash





Harper was holding mum Victoria and brother Romeo's hand, while Cruz walked alongside the trio.



Victoria looked as chic as ever, rocking a black satin top and palazzo pants ensemble. She paired the look with trainers, staying true to her recent revelation that she was swapping her signature heels for flats.



The fashion designer made the surprise announcement that she now prefers more sensible footwear when she unveiled her latest collection at her Dover Street store.



"I just can't do heels anymore," she told the Telegraph. "I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."



Her comments come as a surprise – fans will remember she posted a picture of herself working at her walking treadmill desk in 5 inch heeled boots!



And she once remarked: "I beyond hate ballerina flats. I can't walk in them. Unless they're on a ballet dancer doing ballet, I just don't get it.



"I love heels."