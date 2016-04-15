Glamorous Kate pays special tribute to Bhutan with orange Beulah dress

by hellofashion.com /

It was all eyes on the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, as she stepped out for the UK Bhutan Reception at the Taj Tashi Hotel.

The royal was sporting a poppy-printed, elegant silk chiffon gown from Beulah. While the dress was beautiful and a great choice for the stunning Duchess, careful thought had also gone into the outfit choice – the poppy print was a nod to Bhutan, as it is their national flower.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-kate-beulah-1

Kate looked stunning in the burnt orange number



The dress has a price tag of £745 and is titled Juliet.

Beulah is one of Kate's favourite favourite fashion brands, so it's no surprise that Kate wore one of their dresses during the tour.

SEE ALL OF KATE'S TOUR OUTFITS

The ensemble was a contrast to Kate's earlier look – for a six-hour hike, the 34-year-old had opted for comfortable and easy-to-wear gear.

a-kate-beulah-3

It was all eyes on the Duchess at the reception



But the ever stylish royal obviously managed to make casual look chic as she embarked on the gruelling trek.

Kate, who is naturally sporty, looked more than ready to take on the challenge. The Duchess wore jeans, a white shirt and a dark brown leather waistcoat designed by one of her favourite outdoor British brands Really Wild, which she has worn in the past.

a-kate-beulah-2

The dress features a poppy print



She completed her outfit with her trusty Penelope Chilver riding boots, another item she has owned for some time.

Despite the difficult trek, not a hair was out of place for the Duchess, who topped off her look with black Ray Bans.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below