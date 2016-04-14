The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, rounded off her day of engagements in Bhutan with a private dinner with the King of Bhutan.



The royal kept it casual in a floaty maxidress from Tory Burch, an American designer. The gown is a classic column shape and embroidered with jewel-toned flowers and beading.

Kate looked casual yet chic in the flowy maxidress





She topped off the look with a burnt orange shawl and black strappy sandals with a small heel.

It was Kate's third outfit of the day. Landing in Bhutan in the morning, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a pale yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe.

The royal couple were heading off to a private dinner with the King of Bhutan





The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012, when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh.



Shortly after, Kate embarked on her first engagement in Bhutan. Arriving at an archery event with husband Prince William, the 34-year-old looked typically stunning in a Paul & Joe top paired with a skirt made from material woven and sourced in Bhutan.



The royal topped off the look with a shawl and black strappy sandals





It was woven by local weaver Kelzan Wangmo.



Kate topped off the look with £3,900 lavender Amethyst pear and oval drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and her trusty nude heels.