Jameela Jamil has unveiled her second collection for high street brand Simply Be, which is aimed at women sized 10 to 32. The TV presenter's latest designs are festival-themed, and she admitted it's her mission to make every female feel comfortable in what they wear.



Discussing the 'unapologetically glamourous' range, Jameela said: "I was so overwhelmed by the amazing response I had from thousands of women saying they felt beautiful in my first collection, I wanted to design more clothes they could love themselves in."

Jameela Jamil has released her second collection for Simply Be

She added: "These are the pieces I would want in my own wardrobe; styles to make every inch of you feel gorgeous."



But Jameela – who shot to fame after hosting T4 – has insisted she doesn't agree with the term plus-size, and that it's natural for women to be all different shapes and sizes.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained: "The concept of plus-size is so derogatory and weird. What does that mean? Plus the normal size? It shouldn't exist anymore."

Jameela doesn't agree with the term 'plus-size'

Jameela's latest collection follows the first in October 2015, and contains stunning pieces including a cute star-print navy maxi and a grey mesh crossover dress.



Discussing the designs, Jameela told Look: "I've been so many sizes and I used to try things on and just stand there, frustrated, wishing it would fit better.

"I wanted to create something that tells women they should be fiercely proud of their curves. It's sizes 10-32, but we're trying to include smaller sizes so it can be even more inclusive."



And the range is very reasonably priced, ranging from £30 for a denim skort to the crossover dress which is £70. It's available to shop now.