Kate hits the mark in Bhutanese-inspired look for archery event

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made a dazzling first impression in Bhutan as she stepped out for the royal couple's first engagement in the country.

Attending an archery event, the royal looked typically stunning in a Paul & Joe top paired with a skirt made from material woven and sourced in Bhutan.

It was woven by local weaver Kelzan Wangmo.

Kate looked stunning in the Bhutanese-inspired ensemble



Kate topped off the look with £3,900 lavender Amethyst pear and oval drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and her trusty nude heels.

Kate had had a quick outfit change – arriving in Bhutan earlier in the day, the stylish royal stepped off the plane in a pale yellow gold coat dress by Emilia Wickstead – a go-to piece from her enviable wardrobe.

The last time Kate wore the garment was back in 2012, when she attended the Order of the Thistle ceremony in Edinburgh.

Kate with Queen Jetsun Pema

Back then, she teamed the coat dress with a £99 handwoven straw beret hat in latte by Luton-based milliner Whiteley, a pair of £495 Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings and chocolate suede shoes by British designer Emmy Scarterfield.

Her appearance in Bhutan was all together less formal. With her hair worn down around her shoulders, the Duchess accessorised with some familiar LK Bennett pieces, including her LK Bennett 'Fern' pumps and the LK Bennett 'Natalie' straw clutch bag.

She had also made a slight adjustment to the dress itself, adding a matching beltto cinch in her waist.

Speaking back in 2012, designer Emilia revealed that the £1200 dress was bespoke, and had taken six weeks to complete for the Duchess.

The British royals will stay in Bhutan for two days, during which time they will meet the 'William and Kate of the Himalayas', King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

So far, Kate has impressed with her thoughtful sartorial choices on the tour, choosing a cheerful selection of both British and Indian designers, and fans will be eager to see this continue during her time in Bhutan.

