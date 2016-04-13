Taking passport photos is one of the worst things, isn't it? You're not allowed to smile, you can't have a nice hairstyle and heavy make-up is out of the question. Unless you're Kate Moss, of course.



The supermodel popped into her local Snappysnaps brance to take her travel shots, and rocked her usual look of super skinny black jeans and a leather jacket. Kate, 42, looked bored as she tilted her head to the side – we imagine there are so many other exciting things she could be doing with her day.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate Moss turned taking passport snaps into a photo shoot

Kate's trip to Snappysnaps actually took place in 2012, but the company has just shared the moment on its Instagram page. And if you're thinking of doing a Kate next time you're passport needs renewing, you're out of luck.



According to official guidelines, photos must be taken straight on, so no tilting, your expression should be neutral and your face should not be obstructed in any way, even by shadows. It might sound like an obvious one, but sunglasses are definitely banned. Although it wouldn't surprise us if Kate attempted to be snapped in shades.

Kate - along with Naomi Campbell - is fronting Fashion Targets Breast Cancer 2016

More recently Kate was announced as the face of Fashion Targets Breast Cancer 2016, alongside close friend and fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell. The iconic duo launched the campaign two decades ago, and the very important cause has since raised over £14 million for breast cancer research.

SEE: KATE MOSS AND NAOMI CAMPBELL'S FRIENDSHIP IN PICS

The campaign was founded by designer Ralph Lauren, and Kate said: "It's great to be returning to support Fashion Targets Breast Cancer on this very special anniversary year. Since its launch in 1996, when I first appeared in the campaign poster, Fashion Targets Breast Cancer has gone on to impact so many lives by funding vital research into this devastating disease."