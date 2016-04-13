Olivia Culpo is everywhere right now, but how much do you know about her? She's a former Miss Universe winner, a fashion model and has dated one of the biggest male pop stars in the world – and she's only 23.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe in 2012

In 2012 Olivia won the Miss Rhode Island USA competition, before being Miss USA just months later. Impressively that same year she became the eighth American woman to win the prestigious Miss Universe title during the Las Vegas ceremony.



Following that, Olivia turned to fashion and now counts supermodel Gigi Hadid as a close friend. But it's not just famous pals; in 2013 Oliva started dating Nick Jonas, and they were together for two years.

She dated singer Nick Jonas for two years, before splitting in 2015

However they split in 2015, with Olivia later admitting she was 'heartbroken' by the break up. Writing on Instagram, she said: "Your heart just breaks, that's all. Heartbreak is hard but you find more and more things to be grateful for every day."

SEE: GIGI HADID'S BEST STYLE HITS

No doubt Olivia's blossoming career and A-list friends helped her through, and it was recently reported she is seeing New England Patriots star Danny Amendola. When asked about the potential romance, Olivia suggested she'll be doing everything she can to keep her next relationship as private as possible.



Something tells us it won't be long before Olivia is joining the ranks of Gigi and Kendall…