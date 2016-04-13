We’re used to seeing the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, dazzling in designer dresses and showstopping jewels.



But the royal proved she can make casual look just as chic as she headed off on safari as part of her and Prince William’s royal tour of India on Wednesday morning.

Kate, 34, wore a pair of skinny jeans from one of her favourite high street retailers, Zara, her trusty Sebago Bala boat shoes and a white polka dot blouse.



Her hair was half tied back and she accessorised with Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

William, meanwhile, was coordinating with Kate in a similar shade of chinos, a khaki shirt and desert boots. They both completed their looks with Ray Ban sunglasses.



Before setting off on their safari of Kaziranga National Park, the royal couple were given hand-woven white scarves featuring the print of some of the endangered animals from the park, including rhinos, birds and deer.

Fashion fans have been delighted with Kate’s Indian outfits so far. The royal has seriously impressed with both her fashion-forward style and thoughtful sartorial tributes to her host country.



The previous day saw her sporting a jade green Alice Temperley dress, before slipping into a gorgeous Anna Sui maxi dress.



We’re sure Kate has more great outfits up her sleeve for when she heads to Bhutan on Thursday!