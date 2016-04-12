The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, hasn't looked anything short of impeccable during her engagements in India – and it is partly down to a skilled team that work hard behind the scenes.



We got a rare glimpse at the royal's entourage as they were spotted arriving at Tezpur Airport in Assam on Tuesday.



Her PA and stylist Natasha Archer was snapped loaded down with suit carriers, what appears to be a make-up trunk and a suitcase.

Sophie Agnew and Natasha Archer were pictured leaving the plane

Walking next to her was Sophie Agnew, assistant to the Duchess's Private Secretary, who was also carrying a large bag and a suit carrier.



Also pictured was Kate's hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker, the women behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry.



It's no surprise to see Amanda accompanying Kate on the tour – the famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's locks for years, has joined the royal on previous tours and even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves.

Kate's longtime hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker





Natasha, meanwhile, was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy. Since, she is credited with upping the 'it factor' of Kate's wardrobe.



She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate stays true to her style-icon status.

Kate followed shortly after





Natasha formed part of Kate's close entourage during the Australia and New Zealand tour two years ago so we were expecting to see her accompany the royal couple.