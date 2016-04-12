Her sister is one of the biggest supermodels in the world right now, and she has an army of A-list friends – but Bella Hadid is about to break out and become a huge star in her own right.



Bella, 19, signed to IMG Models in 2014 and just two years later is one of the most talked about names in the industry. Rather than drown her out, sister Gigi's star power only increases the sense of excitement and exclusivity that surrounds Bella.

Bella Hadid has walked for fashion houses including Chanel

In a show of just what's to come for her, Bella was named Model of the Year at the First Annual Fashion Lost Angeles Awards in March, beating off competition from huge names including 20-year-old Gigi.



These days Gigi is as famous for her relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik as she is the runways she walks, but Bella is hot on her heels in terms of a celebrity romance.

She's not afraid to make a statement on social media

She's been dating R&B singer The Weeknd since April 2015, and he was there to support her in LA last month as she picked up her award. Discussing the support she gets from her man, Bella told ET: "It's so awesome. I love him, so it's really nice that we can be here together and he's supporting me. It feels great."



And it appears Bella is starting an army of the supermodels' younger siblings. She, Kylie Jenner and Lottie Moss posed for a joint shoot in Vogue magazine in December, in what was undoubtedly a clear message to Gigi, Kendall and Kate that they have arrived.

Bella and The Weeknd are the industry's latest hot couple

Since then Bella has modelled for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy and Miu Miu, as well as gracing the covers of magazines including Harpers Bazaare and Elle.



Bella has also built up a loyal army of fans on social media, boasting more than 260k followers on Twitter and 3.5million on Instagram.

So what's next for Bella? She's working on a collaboration with Marc Jacobs and Topshop, and there's rumours she'll be the guest of honour at Australian Fashion Week's first resort Collections event next month.



According to reports, Bella is being offered big money to work on the project with IMG and label Misha Collection, though nothing has been confirmed.



And, as if that wasn't enough to be getting on with, iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell recently revealed she's agreed to be Bella's mentor.



One thing's for sure; last year it was all about Gigi, but it looks like 2016 is going to be Bella's year.