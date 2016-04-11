Celebrity stylist Jamie Schneider and Nico Mizrahi tied the knot at the weekend – and of course some of her many celebrity friends were to there to see her say 'I do'. Katy Perry, Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba were among the A-list guests, and they kept fans in the loop with social media.



Jamie and hedge funder Nico had their own Snapchat filter for the day, and their guests definitely took advantage of it. Actress Kate Hudson shared a quick selfie on the way to the wedding, where she signed the marriage certificate as a witness.

#meetthemizrahis @sweetbabyjamie @nicomiz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 9, 2016 at 10:14pm PDT

Jessica Alba shared this cute video of the happy couple

And Nicole – who showed up with husband Joel Madden – shared a couple of shots of them partying away on Instagram. But one of the best pictures from the night was a group shot including Nicole, Joel, Katy, Jessica and her husband Cash Warren.



Jessica shared some romance from the wedding with her followers, uploading a clip of Jamie and Nico cutting their cake and sharing a kiss.

Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie and the rest were giving us serious Squad Goals

According to Page Six, other celebrity guests who preferred to stay off of social media included Orlando Bloom, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.



The lavish affair was held in Aspen and, although it was Jamie and Nico's big day, Kate was allegedly the 'life and soul of the party'.



Katy and Orlando, who are said to have been dating since the Oscars last year, got close during the romantic weekend, E! News reports.



A source told them the two stars "were very lovey dovey the whole weekend" and added: "They looked very happy. Katy hooked her arm around his at one point as they were walking and she snuggled in close to him"