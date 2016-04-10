The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, was the picture of elegance as she attended a glittering Bollywood gala held in her honour in Mumbai.



As thoughtful as ever, the royal had chosen a sari-inspired look that gave a nod to her host’s country. Designed by her favourite designer Jenny Packham, the royal blue floor-length evening gown featured intricate beading that had been carried out in India, as well as a matching cape.

Kate looked stunning at the Bollywood gala





The pretty brunette wore her hair up in a chic updo, giving centre stage to a stunning pair of royal blue stone earrings by Indian jeweller Amrapali.



A delicate matching blue clutch completed the showstopping look for the Duchess’s first night of their royal tour of India.

The full-length gown was showstopping





Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dinner jacket and bow tie. The event was taking place at the Taj Palace Hotel, where the couple are staying.



The royals had a chance to mix with some well-known names from Bollywood including actresses Aishwarya Rai and Parineeti Chopra, as well as figures from Mumbai's thriving business world.



The Duchess was seated next to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

Prince William looked dapper in a dinner jacket and bow tie





William, 33, and Kate, 34, were treated to some very colourful dance and musical performances during the evening.



The event celebrated Mumbai's film and creative industries and was hosted by The British High Commission in partnership with The British Asian Trust, of which Prince Charles is founder and President.



The lavish event raised money for three charities that the Duke and Duchess had met earlier in the day – Magic Bus, Doorstep, and Childline. William and Kate met representatives from the charity during a visit to Oval Maidan, where they also took in a game of cricket.



Their first engagement of the day was a more solemn affair, as the couple paid tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. William and Kate viewed a memorial at their hotel, the Taj Palace Hotel, which was targeted in the attacks.