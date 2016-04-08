Naomi Campbell looks back at her supermodel crew: 'We were not a squad'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell released her new two-volume coffee-table book set, which contains a collection of her most famous photographs and her autobiography, on Thursday. For the model, as well her adoring fans, this celebrated the iconic model's stamp in the fashion industry and the people who influenced her life, including her fellow models and group of friends.

"The photos bring back memories," Naomi told PeopleStyle. The British star became one of the most recognisable models in the late 1980s and the 1990s and she was established as one of six "supermodels" by the fasion industry.

Naomi released her new two-volume book set this week

Naomi was surrounded by a strong group of fellow models and she revealed that her favourite photos to look back on were ones with her girl gang, she said: "...group photos…with Linda, Christy, Cindy, Tatianna, Stephanie."

However, Naomi is quick to defend her friendships as positive influences in her life. "We were never a ‘squad,’ we were just friends. We were not looking to call us a group or like, alliance. We just were friends, end of story.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington at the Versace AW show in Milan, 1991

"If something great happens to one of us, we’re the first to wish each other congratulations," she added.

The London-born star touched on her friendship with fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford, who turned 50 in February. Naomi took to social media to wish Cindy happy birthday with a throwback photo from a 1990 Thierry Mugler runway show the pair walked together.

Naomi shared a throwback of herself and Cindy

"I put up a great picture of us when we did Mugler," she said. "We were in these kind of S&M outfits. I sent it to her husband, Rande, and he had never seen it before. He was really funny when I showed it to him, he was like ‘Oh my God!’ She looks bloody amazing."

Naomi only had good memories of her modelling years with her friends, revealing there was no secret feuds between anyone. "What people don’t understand is that we never had any competition or bitchiness between us. We really were friends. We cared to hang out with each other when we’re not working and have dinner together. We didn’t want to be separated

"I always tell people it was my time, my people, my girls, well, my ladies — because they are ladies. We were very supportive of each other, and we still are. That’s the thing. We still are."