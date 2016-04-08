Making comfort cool again, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been unveiled as the first ever global ambassador for Ugg. The supermodel is fronting the brand's autumn 2016 campaign, which will roll out globally later in the year.



Anybody who has ever tried on a pair of Ugg boots knows it's like slipping your feet into a little bit of heaven, and Rosie, 28, feels the same. Discussing her new role, she said: "It's an honour to be partnering with a global brand that is loved as much as Ugg.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the first global ambassador for Ugg

"When I started modelling one of the first things I ever purchases was a pair of Classic Ugg boots as comfort to me is everything. The updated Classic offers the same immediate comfort but now with an edgier, street style appeal that can be worn indoors or out."



Along with a slightly different style, the updated Classic Boot is more durable; it has new soles and is more resistant to water and stains.

The supermodel insists comfort is everything to her

Dave Powers, president of Decker Brands, said: "As an internationally accomplished model and actress, Rosie's effortless elegance and authentic love for Ugg make her the perfect ambassador as her confidence, style and natural warmth mirror our brand values perfectly.



"Originally from England but now based in Malibu, Huntington-Whiteley personifies what it means to live a contemporary California casual, yet global, lifestyle. We could not be more proud to welcome her into the Ugg family."