Bella Hadid pulled out all the stops for mentor Naomi Campbell's book launch in New York City this week. The model, 19, looked amazing in a patent mini skirt, matching jacket and hater-neck zipper top.



Iconic supermodel Naomi, 45, held the bash on Thursday night to celebrate the release of her new two-volume coffee-table book set, which contains a collection of her most famous photographs and her autobiography.



Unsurprisingly Naomi stole the show in a daring sequinned dress and matching feather boa, and the two models posed up a storm together as they took selfies. Because selfie or it didn't happen, right?

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Bella Hadid looked amazing at the launch of Naomi Campbell's new book

The event was thrown by designer Marc Jacobs and publisher Benedikt Taschen, and was attended by fashion elites including Anna Wintour, and A-list celebrities Paris Hilton, Uma Thurman and Sara Sampaio.



Speaking to Vanity Fair about the book, Naomi said: "When I first saw it, that was the day before the Oscars in the Taschen Gallery, in LA, I just started crying because it just kind of… it was like, wow."

The supermodel pals posed up a storm

Naomi and Bella left the party together, sending the waiting photographer into a frenzy. It's well-known that the pair are good friends, and Naomi recently revealed she's been passing her modelling knowledge down to the next generation.



During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Naomi explained: "Bella asked me last year if I'd mentor her, and I said yes. I love [her and Gigi] both. They're really great girls. They're hardworking girls.

READ: THE BEST FASHION QUOTES EVER

"So we were up at my hotel in the hallway… and the hallway was the runway! People were coming out of the elevators and, I'm like, 'Keep going! Don't stop! That's your audience, give me some attitude!' I said, 'Bella, when someone says this to you, what kind of attitude do you have? Now give me that attitude!'



"It was really fun. They were great. And I'm really happy that if it helped them in any way, I'm happy to share myself like that."