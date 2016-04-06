Kate gives a nod to her upcoming host country in dress by Indian designer Saloni

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are only days away from setting off on their trip to India and Bhutan and the married couple marked the occasion by attending a pre-tour reception at Kensington Palace. It was all eyes on Kate, who stunned on her last public event before she and the Prince kick start their trip.

The mother-of-two chatted to guests in a floor-length navy dress by Indian designer Saloni, giving a nod to her upcoming host country.

The Duke and Duchess stepped out to attend the pre-tour reception

It seemed only right that Kate would be wearing a piece from the Indian label's AW16 collection as she and William are about to embark on their tour of India. Named the Mary Illusion Dot Dress, the elegant number comes in all-over dots and features a high ruffled neck, long sleeves, a waist band and cut-out detailing at the back.

The stunning dress, which gives the illusion of a plunging neckline, reportedly retails around £500 and will be available to pre-order soon.

The 34-year-old wore her brunette locks down, while the Prince looked sharp in a navy suit and a light blue tie.

The royals were introduced to various Indian and Bhutanese people, from those involved in British and Indian business, to representatives from the British Asian Trust. Attendees also included Indian and Bhutanese students who are studying and working in the UK, as well as Indian entrepreneurs.

Kate wore the Mary Illusion Dot Dress by Indian designer Saloni

This marks the second time Kate has worn a dress by Saloni, a label which has long been championed by her husband's cousin Princess Beatrice. The first occasion was during the annual Fostering Excellence Awards where she wore a crinkle-effect dress in cobalt blue, but the Duchess' wardrobe for her upcoming tour is still being speculated.

Wednesday's event was announced in March by Kensington Palace on Twitter. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a reception on 6 April to meet young people from #India and #Bhutan."

The dress features a high ruffled neck and long sleeves

"The event will allow TRH the chance to learn more about the two countries ahead of their upcoming tour #RoyalVisitIndia #RoyalVisitBhutan."

William and Kate will be making their official visit to India and Bhutan between 10-16 April, and the trip will mark the first time either of them have visited either country.