Win £1,500 to spend on your wedding wardrobe!

Luxury fashion brand Adrianna Papell is offering one lucky HFM reader a wedding wardrobe worth £1,500. The winner will be able to choose from an assortment of dresses from the brand’s extensive occasionwear collection.



There are pretty pastel bridesmaids gowns, stylish two-pieces for the mothers of the bride and groom and elegant dresses for wedding guests designed to flatter any figure, all offering exquisite style, artisanal attention to detail and quality craftsmanship.





For more than 35 years, Adrianna Papell has been focused on a mission: to make women feel beautiful. Founded in New York in 1979, the business has grown to become one of the most respected names in American ready-to-wear and is now establishing itself as the go-to brand for British women looking for the perfect dress!

To find out how to enter, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now!



Adrianna Papell is available from House of Fraser, johnlewis.com and selected boutiques nationwide.