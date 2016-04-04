Out now: The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

There’s an art to festival dressing. And there are now distinct style camps, depending on where you’re pitching up. In this issue, we help sort your festival wardrobe – from sports luxe at Benicassim in Spain (swap your Hunters for a pair of Mother of Pearl sliders) to boho all the way at California’s Coachella, where only mix ‘n’ match prints will do this season.

The May issue of HFM





Here, at HFM towers, we’re crushing over the new wave of fashion and beauty illustrators captivating Instagram. We can’t get enough of Gretchen Roehrs’ foodie fashionista figures clad in kale or Angelica Hicks’ pun paintings, featuring Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner as ‘Victoria’s Secret Service Agents’. It’s particularly fascinating how social media has given these artists a much-needed free platform to showcase their talent, leading to lucrative deals with luxury brands.



Also trending are a new breed of photographers known as ‘Instahusbands’, who are the shutter power behind every successful style blogger, including one-woman mega brands Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Palermo. We pay tribute to these long-suffering ‘human selfie sticks’, fast gaining cult status through a hilarious YouTube video doing the rounds.

Our cover star Elisa Sednaoui Dellal





It takes a strong woman to marry into a fashion dynasty, particularly one as illustrious as the Dellal family, which boasts shoe designer Charlotte and model Alice as part of the clan. But our stunning cover star Elisa Sednaoui Dellal more than holds her own – a model, actress and philanthropist, she speaks five languages and is on a mission to help the world’s underprivileged children. Fashion royalty, indeed.

