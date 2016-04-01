You spoke and Forever 21 listened. Earlier this year the high street fashion label started an Instagram account for its plus-size range, but some customers weren't convinced the models used in the snaps represented them.



Many commented that the models used were actually smaller women wearing the F21+ range and were understandably less than impressed. But the whole account has now been switched up to include real women – not models – with all different body shapes.

Forver 21 changed the images used on its plus-size Instagram account

A representative for the brand told Racked: "We always appreciate our customers reaching out when they have a concern and therefore have removed some of the images and are working to ensure all of our future posts accurately represent the Forever 21 plus customer.



"As a majority of the content on our social media accounts is user generated by our loyal customers, we encourage them to continue to share their own photos to provide a true representation of our clothing, embracing beauty in all shapes and sizes."

Natalia Lilly is pleased with the outcome

Followers were quick to express their gratitude, and praised Forever 21 and the new models featured. One wrote: "It makes me so happy that they have plus-sized models!"Another added: "Probably the best #plussizefashion you've posted!"



And Forever 21 has been cross-promoting the plus-size range on its main Instagram account, using four of the new images using 'real' women. Plus-size model Natalia Lilly, who is included in the new F21+ social campaign, said: "Me personally, I don't care to see a newsfeed full of women who look nothing like me, and are showcasing clothes I cannot fit in our purchase."