It looks like Kendall Jenner has finally been swept off of her feet. The supermodel is rumoured to be loved-up with Lakers basketball player Jordan Clarkson – which could come as a blow to her rumoured on/off boyfriend Harry Styles.



Kendall, 20, is said to be head-over-heels for Jordan, 23, and sources close to the supermodel revealed they can't get enough of each other.

Kendall Jenner is 'smitten' with Lakers star Jordan Clarkson

A source told People: "They have been secretly dating for months and are super into each other. He is super sweet and a total gentleman and Kendall loves that."



Rumours of a romance between the two young stars surfaced after they were spotted getting close during a night out in West Hollywood this week.



Kendall and Jordan were out celebrating the Lakers' win against the Miami Heat, and were spotted laughing and getting very close at trendy nightspot The Nice Guy. But, clearly wanting to keep paparazzi attention to a minimum, they left separately.

She was spotted with sister Kylie at a game earlier this month

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall was most recently linked to One Direction frontman Harry, 22, but their relationship is said to have fizzled out due to conflicting work schedules.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's red carpet evolution

An insider told E! News: "She is not dating Harry anymore, but they are still friends and if they are in the same city they likely would [hang out]. Nothing bad happened between them, just busy schedule."



Earlier this month Kendall was spotted cheering on Jordan court side with little sister Kylie, 18, looking super-stylish in an oversized jacket and sexy over-the-knee boots. Something tells us Jordan would've found it hard to concentrate on the game once he spotted her in the crowd…