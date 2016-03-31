Scroll down for video...

Calling all Beyoncé fans! The singer has revealed some exciting news...

In a sudden announcement, the megastar has posted a picture of her new sportswear line on Instagram. And – so cute – the title of the range, Ivy Park, pays tribute to her daughter Blue Ivy.



Beyoncé didn't write a caption for the photo, simply directing fans to the line's account, @weareivypark, which gained 14,000 followers in just half an hour.

Beyoncé looks incredible as she models the new range





The snap sees Beyoncé lying through gym hoops as she models the new range, wearing a black bodysuit printed with the words 'IVY PARK'.



The new account only features one picture – an image of Beyoncé wearing the same outfit but this time walking towards the camera in a stunning black-and-white shot.



Releasing a statement about the brand, with is in partnership with Sir Philip Green, Beyoncé said: "Sir Philip has created some amazing collaborations but I wanted a partnership and a stand-aloine brand.

The star posted this shot on her Instagram account





"When I'm working and rehearsing I live in my work out clothes but I didn't feel there was an athletic brand that spoke to me. My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance."



She added: "True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts, and bodies. I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way."





Sir Philip also spoke about the partnership: "I want to thank Beyoncé for trusting me and our company as her partner for Ivy Park. It has been an incredible 18 months' experience, our many meetings and her continued involvement in the range development has enabled us to deliver some wonderful products. It has been great fun, exciting and hugely memorable."