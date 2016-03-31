We have some big news, Sex and the City fans.



Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big - it's one of the most iconic romances in TV history.



And we can't imagine anyone else playing the roles than Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth. But it nearly turned out very differently...







"I was thinking of Alec Baldwin for Big initially," creator Darren Star said recently in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"But I met with Chris Noth and thought he was perfect. I remember the first table read, how good he was. I'm not saying that Chris was Mr. Big, but he brought a lot of his own persona to the role."







But prepare for another bombshell – Carrie's other long-term love interest, Aidan Shaw, who was brought to life by John Corbett, was nearly played by Aiden Quinn.



"We initially were thinking about Aidan Quinn for Aidan, but I think he wasn't available," Darren continued.





"I loved John Corbett in Northern Exposure, and we were like, 'Well, what's John Corbett been up to?' He just had the laconic, dudish vibe. But we kept Aidan because we loved the name."



Woah. That's a lot to take in. We'll leave you to digest.