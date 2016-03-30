Tara Palmer-Tomkinson reveals her new fashion range is for 'everyone'

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has taken a step back from her socialiate lifestyle to create her latest fashion range. Inspired by Chaka Khan's song I'm Every Woman, the 44-year-old designed the Kubbi collection in order to suit women of all shapes.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Tara's new Kubbi range has been designed to suit all women

The brunette, who founded her shirting brand Desiderata in 2015, said: ''It's Latin you know. I had a great uncle who used to talk to me in Latin. Amo, amas, amammmm.

"You know that song, I'm Every Woman? That's what I want the 'Kubbi' to be - something for someone doing everything, fat, thin, sober, drunk,' she told The Daily Telegraph.

Tara at the royal wedding in 2011

The designer, who revealed she used to borrow her father's Jermyn Street shirts, knew she wanted the range to focus closely on shape and fit. "'You want 70 per cent stretch, and I wanted them all made in Britain...and with every shirt, you don't just get spare buttons in a nasty little plastic packet but with a needle already threaded.''

Tara's website boasts a clean-cut range of "the kubbi" - an undergarment designed to create the illusion that you are wearing a shirt underneath your attire, saving you "from the creases and crumples that might otherwise appear." The new collection showcases designs which marry "the finery of British tailoring with a sleek feminine silhouette," for £195 each in various colours and prints.

THE BEST CELEBRITY BRUNETTE HAIRSTYLES

The former party girl, who briefly studied fashion on a City & Guilds course, opened up about how her fashion style attracted the attention of critics in the past, which led to the rejection from luxury brands.

Tara put her partying days behind her and her stylish appearance at the royal wedding was a general hit amongst spectators. "I designed that dress you know. It looks quite simple, but underneath it was like Piccadilly Circus."