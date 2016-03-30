This X Factor star is set to become a model

Jake Quickenden shot to fame on X Factor, but the singer is now turning his hand to a new challenge - modelling.



The star, who was also runner up on I'm A Celebrity back in 2015, has been signed to top modelling agency MOT Models.



Speaking about his new venture, Jake said: "I can't wait to start working with MOT Models. It's a completely new challenge that I'm keen to get stuck in to and see where it takes me!"

Jake has signed to MOT Models





MOT Models are clearly pleased to have Jake on board, with director Alison Giffin saying: "We're really excited to sign Jake Quickenden. Jake has a wise head on his shoulders and is certainly no stranger to a challenge!



"He has a strong fan base and appeals to a young-at-heart audience, which means he will be in high demand for all sorts of high profile campaigns."



Jake recently appeared on Loose Women, opening up about his battle with depression following the death of both his brother and father when he was younger.

The handsome X Factor star is set to try his hand at modelling





The 27-year-old revealed that the tragic moments pushed him "into a downward spiral" until he found solace in music. vThe X Factor star told the Loose Women presenters how important it was for him to open up about his grief after both his brother and died due to bone cancer.



"I struggle with it, because he was my little brother and I should be looking after him, and I went into a downward spiral," he said on Wednesday.



"I'm not here talking like I want pity for it, why I have decided to talk about it is, I want people to know that you can come out of it and you will be all right.



"If all I could say about anyone going through the same thing is, don't be afraid to talk about it. Talk to your family."



The star, who just released his first single Blindfold, was supported on the show by his girlfriend Danielle Fogarty, the daughter of Jake's I'm a Celebrity junglemate Carl Fogarty.



The pair had a whirlwind romance when they were first introduced in December 2014 – and, as they revealed exclusively to HELLO!, moved in together soon after.