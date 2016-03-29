With an estimated combined net worth of over half a billion, it's safe to say David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most lucrative couples in the showbiz world. But it's been revealed that, professionally, they've gone their separate ways.



It was revealed this week that retired footballer David, 40, resigned as director of 41-year-old Victoria's hugely successful fashion label in 2014, after holding the position for six years. While she continues to focus on the growing business, it's been revealed David is focusing on his own ventures.

David Beckham resigned as director of Victoria's fashion brand in 2014

Documents seen by RadarOnline revealed that Victoria Beckham Limited and DB Ventures Limited official separated two years ago, but a spokesperson for the couple – who have been married for 17 years – insists the decision was based entirely on financial feasibility.



They told MailOnline: "David and Victoria's respective businesses have grown strongly in a short space of time. They are different businesses – DBVL is a licensing and partnership business, VBL is a luxury, fashion brand – and it makes little commercial sense for them to continue to be merged together and report combined figures."

Last year the couple set up a holding company with long-time manager Simon Fuller

In 2015 David, Victoria and their long-time manager set up company Beckham Brand Holdings Limited, which owns both VBL and DBVL – meaning they still make business decisions together.



The spokesperson continued: "As a consequence of this resignation, David is no longer director of VBL and Victoria no longer a director of DBVL. Both David and Victoria are directors of BBHL, the holding company, and participate together in quarterly board meetings."



Outside of the boardroom David and Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and four-year-old daughter Harper.