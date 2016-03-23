Has Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel revealed the sex of her baby?
Mum-to-be Candice Swanepoel had fans speculating over the sex of her baby when she shared a cryptic photo on Instagram. The model, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, posted a black-and-white drawing of a mermaid holding what appears to be a baby boy in her arms on Wednesday.
Candice hinted at the baby's gender
This was not the first time the Victoria's Secret Angel shared an excited baby update on social media. Over the weekend, the expecting mum posted a sweet snap showing her and her beau's hands touching her tummy. "Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel," she wrote to her 8.2million followers.
The model's pregnancy was revealed in March, with a source telling E! News: "They are very happy," and adding that the pair will spend the summer in New York to prepare for the baby's birth.
The model is expecting her first baby
This will be the first child for Candice and her Brazilian model love Hermann, who popped the question last August. The South African model and her husband-to-be, who have been together for just over ten years, first met in Paris when Candice was 17.
Last summer a source confirmed the couple's engagement, revealing that Candice "couldn't be happier". Just like with her pregnancy, the blonde beauty declined to break the news to her fans on social media.
The pair have been together over ten years
"It's important to travel and be apart and miss each other," Candice told E! News. "In the beginning it was long distance and when you long for something so much, I think it's a good thing.
"It helps because we've grown together over the years. He's helped me a lot through all the experiences and been a rock in my life.
"It's hard... If I was to meet somebody [now] it'd be hard for them to understand all the things I've gone through and he's been through that from the beginning."
What do you think?