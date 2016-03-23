Mum-to-be Candice Swanepoel had fans speculating over the sex of her baby when she shared a cryptic photo on Instagram. The model, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, posted a black-and-white drawing of a mermaid holding what appears to be a baby boy in her arms on Wednesday.

💙 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 23, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Candice hinted at the baby's gender

This was not the first time the Victoria's Secret Angel shared an excited baby update on social media. Over the weekend, the expecting mum posted a sweet snap showing her and her beau's hands touching her tummy. "Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel," she wrote to her 8.2million followers.

The model's pregnancy was revealed in March, with a source telling E! News: "They are very happy," and adding that the pair will spend the summer in New York to prepare for the baby's birth.

Agora e #barrigapositiva ! #babyangel 👫💙💜💛💚❤️👶🏼 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 19, 2016 at 1:13pm PDT

The model is expecting her first baby

This will be the first child for Candice and her Brazilian model love Hermann, who popped the question last August. The South African model and her husband-to-be, who have been together for just over ten years, first met in Paris when Candice was 17.

Last summer a source confirmed the couple's engagement, revealing that Candice "couldn't be happier". Just like with her pregnancy, the blonde beauty declined to break the news to her fans on social media.

Vou pedir aos céus voce aqui comigo A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 25, 2016 at 12:37am PST

The pair have been together over ten years

"It's important to travel and be apart and miss each other," Candice told E! News. "In the beginning it was long distance and when you long for something so much, I think it's a good thing.

"It helps because we've grown together over the years. He's helped me a lot through all the experiences and been a rock in my life.

"It's hard... If I was to meet somebody [now] it'd be hard for them to understand all the things I've gone through and he's been through that from the beginning."