Pietro Boselli – the world's 'hottest teacher' – is new face of Armani

by hellofashion.com /

Italian maths teacher Pietro Boselli has been announced as the new face of Emporio Armani, after his students turned him into a global sensation.

Pietro, 28, send his pupils into a flurry when he began teaching at University College London, and quickly became an internet sensation. Thanks to the students' adoring posts, he has gained almost 900,000 Instagram followers – and even won the world's sexiest teacher competition.

maths1-

Pietro Boselli won the 'world's sexiest teacher' compeition

Now the hunky educator has signed with top agency Models 1 and is fronting a new campaign from Emporio Armani. Proving that it is possible to have both brains and beauty, Pietro has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and has modelled in the past.

But he never pursued his dreams of becoming a model because he was worried about how his teacher peers would judge him. He explained: "In a away I was ashamed, I thought people from the academic world would look down on me."

Had the pleasure to meet @marianovivanco today! 💥📷

A photo posted by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Now he's a model for Armani

A quick glance at Pietro's social media shows he made his modelling debut for Armani when he was still a child, and he added to Ruptly: "It was the first entry of my CV I think."

Since then, as well as gaining academic qualifications and carving a career as a teacher, Pietro, originally from Negrar, near Verona, has had small jobs with Abercrombie & Fitch but his latest assignment is his biggest yet.

Pietro is the face – and body – of Giorgio Armani's E7 fitness line, and we think he's more than qualified for the job…

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below