With the average price of a UK wedding coming it at a huge £24,000, anything that saves money on their big day must be music to a bride's ears. Now H&M is coming to the rescue with a line of bridal gowns that aren't only affordable but also stunning.



H&M bridal is priced between £149.99 and £399, and will be available from 7 April. According to reports the dresses were inspired by art museum the Louvre in Paris, and the campaign features Julia Restoin Roitfeld, daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld.

Click to see the whole collection

H&M has launched its first bridal collection

The collection includes a 70s inspired dress with intricate lace detailing, with a very similar two piece available for more daring brides, a gorgeous bohemian piece embellished with gold beads. One of the lowest priced gowns has a sweetheart neckline and a detailed printed design, which gives the effect of flowing fabric.



But, as if being modestly priced and beautifully designed wasn't enough, the dresses are also sustainable and eco-friendly. According to H&M, each of the gowns is made using ethical materials, including raw silk and beads made from recycled glass.

The collection includes this gorgeous bohemian-inspired dress

A statement on the H&M website read: "We have set ourselves the challenge of ultimately making fashion sustainable and sustainability fashionable. I'm very excited to see the progress we've made so far and how this will help us to make you an even better offer – and create a more sustainable fashion future."



Of the bridal collection, creative director Ann-Sofie Johnasson added: "Working with innovative sustainable materials and ornate embellishment, the collection is a layering of references, shapes and textures."