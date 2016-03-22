Aquazzura accuse Ivanka Trump of copying their popular sandal

Ivanka Trump may have taken a step in the wrong direction. Italian label Aquazzura have accused the businesswoman of copying one of its popular shoe designs in a very public Instagram post.

The luxury footwear brand, whose clientele includes Kendall Jenner and Emma Stone, uploaded a photo comparing both the Aquazzura Wild Thing sandals and Ivanka's Hettie shoes, claiming the 34-year-old "should know better" than to rip off designs from other labels.

Ivanka has been accused of copying Aquazzura's sandals

"One of the most disturbing things in the fashion industry is when someone blatantly steals your copyright designs and doesn't care. You should know better. Shame on you @ivankatrump! Imitation is NOT the most sincere form of flattery. #aquazzura #ivankatrump Proud of mine #madeinitaly #italiansdoitbetter," the brand wrote on Instagram.

However, it seems Ivanka's shoes offer a more tempting price tag, retailing at $145 compared to the Italian label's sandals, which cost $785.

One of the most disturbing things in the fashion industry is when someone blatantly steals your copyright designs and doesn't care. You should know better. Shame on you @ivankatrump! Imitation is NOT the most sincere form of flattery. #aquazzura #ivankatrump Proud of mine #madeinitaly #italiansdoitbetter 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 A photo posted by Aquazzura By Edgardo Osorio (@aquazzura) on Mar 4, 2016 at 5:30am PST

The Italian label compared the two sandals on Instagram

A spokeswoman for Nordstrom, where Ivanka's sandals are stocked, told Mashable: "We understand the importance of protecting the integrity of original designs, especially as they get interpreted at all price points. We try to avoid duplications where we can".

Meanwhile, on social media, one user supported the Italian brand's post. "Glad you made post about it! We stand by you! You shoes are amazing and the most comfortable! It's hard to copy comfort... I hope so!"

But some Instagram followers have claimed Ivanka's sandals offer a more affordable choice in footwear. "What about people who can't afford to pay $750 for an @aquazzura shoe - they should never be allowed to wear a heel with a fringe?," another user wrote.

Have your say. Do you think the sandals are similar?