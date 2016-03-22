She's often hailed as a style icon and, as one of the most photographed women in the world, it comes as no surprise that Kendall Jenner gets through a lot of clothes. But the 20-year-old supermodel has confessed she clears out her wardrobe every two months!



Despite this, Kim Kardashian's little sister revealed it doesn't take long for her closet space to fill up again. Which, when you imagine the amount of free clothes she probably gets sent, isn't hard to believe.

Kendall Jenner updates her closets every two months!

During an interview with Miss Vogue, Kendall said: "I go through my closet probably about once every two months and get rid of so much stuff. I swear to you, it fills back up within a week. It's crazy."



Kendall lives alone in LA and, if her home is anything like little sister Kylie's Calabasas mansion, we imagine it's luxurious to say the least. But, like the rest of us, Kendall has some complaints about wardrobe space.



She continued: "I don't have the biggest closet at my house in LA, so it gets really stuffed, really quickly."

But she admits she hasn't always been a style icon

And Kendall may have legions of fans obsessing over her style and beauty these days, but she's the first to admit it hasn't always been that way.



"Don't get me started! When I was younger, I had zero sense of style," she admitted. "I couldn't do my make-up – I was just a mess, but I didn't care about anything except from horses. At one point, it was really cool to have coloured jeans – red, green, blue, pink. I had a collection of them and would wear them every day. I had to wear a collared shirt to school, so I would wear bright jeans and an odd collar. It was weird!"