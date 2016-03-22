The agency behind stars including Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss is taking a very different direction by signing its first male plus-size model. IMG Models has launched a new big and tall division called Brawn – and this week introduced the world to Zach Miko.



Zach, 26, is 6'6" and has a 42-inch waist and has previously modelled for US department store Target. But he confessed that joining the ranks of famous faces including Gisele Bundchen is in a completely different league.

Zach Miko is IMG Model's first plus-size signing

IMG Models president Ivan Bart insisted it's time the fashion industry started catering to people of all shapes and sizes. He said: "Brawn has a body positive message. Brawn is physical strength. The body positive messaging and size diversity is something that's relevant and something that continues to be on everybody's mind. We have to extend the conversation for me."

Ashley Graham recently made history by becoming the first size 16 model to make the cover of Sports Illustrated for the annual swimsuit issue, and Ivan told WWD that plus-size men need to be represented in the same way.



Speaking to Buzzfeed about his achievement, Zach explained: "Being a man of size, I never imagined for a minute that this would be a possible career. Then Ivan told me about his dreams for the fashion industry; diversity, inclusion, evolution. I knew then that I hadn't just found an agency, I had found a home."

And Zach is more than happy to be championing the message 'you are beautiful the way you are right now'. He added: "Who you are – no matter what shape or size or age or what have you – is attractive, desirable, and valid. We have been told for so long that beauty is this one thing, but times are changing. It's a new conversation. Beauty comes in every variety."