It's almost three decades since she made her debut as a model, but Pamela Anderson shows no sign of slowing down. The former Baywatch actress has been unveiled as the new face of Missguided – and the pictures are incredible.



Pamela, 48, is fronting the fashion retailer's spring/summer 16 collection, and even slipped back into her iconic red swimsuit. According to creative director Soki Mak, the shoot is intended to empower women and promote girl power.

Pamela Anderson has launched a new collection with Missguided - including this amazing red swimsuit

She follows in the footsteps of former X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, who previously had a collection with the brand, but Nitin Passi, founder of Missguided, confessed Pamela is their dream collaboration.



Nitin told Look magazine: "Pamela is like our Missguided spirit animal – she embodies our brand attitude and resonates with a large proportion of our audience who grew up in the 90s. It's definitely a bold move for us."



When she's not smouldering in front of the camera, Pamela spends a lot of a time campaigning for animal rights and she recently opened up about being content with her life right now.

It's been almost three decades since Pamela shot to fame

Speaking to Paper magazine, Pamela explained: "It's a great time for me right now. My kids are grown. I'm so proud of them, and they are very proud of mom. It's very freeing to still be able to be myself. What a relief.



"And, to have my kids' approval, respect and love is all I need. I even have a man in my life that gets me like never before. That is everything! I'm excited to be working so much. I love to work hard, and I have a lot of fun being a muse. It just means I have to be me – that's my job! I feel like I'll keep working forever."