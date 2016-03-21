Just three months after giving birth to her second child, Kim Kardashian is definitely back to her best. The reality TV star looked sensational at the weekend, as she and husband Kanye West attended the Fashion Los Angeles Awards after show party.



Kim, 35, wowed in a black sequined dress with a daring split up the front, and added a pop of colour to her outfit with some chic red heels. She wore her glossy brown hair down and, as usual, her make-up was flawless.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the Fashion Los Angeles after show party at Mr Chow

Rapper Kanye, 38, stuck to the monochrome theme in a charcoal shirt and grey skinny jeans, and flashed a smile at waiting photographers as he and his wife entered the party at celeb haunt Mr Chow.



Kanye was snapped chatting to Karl Lagerfeld's godson Hudson Kroenig. Instagram account Daily Front Row shared a photo of the All Falls Down hit maker with youngster and his brother, who were after a selfie with the star.

As usual Kim kept her Instagram followers up to date with some selfies

The power couple rubbed shoulders with fashion elite at the bash, including Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld and photographer Mert Alaș, and Kim kept her 64 million Instagram followers in the loop with some behind-the-scenes selfies.

Newly engaged Ciara and Russell Wilson also joined the party

Last month Kim returned to work filming for her family's reality show, and opened up to fans about her continued battle with her post-baby weight after son Saint's birth. Kim, who also shares daughter North, two, with Kanye, said: "I feel like it's still a process of me losing weight and feeling really comfortable, but I've shown kind of everything until practically my delivery so why not show the whole process of me losing weight and getting back into feeling a little bit more like myself."



Also at the event was singer Ciara and her new fiancé Russell Wilson. The 30-year-old and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell, 27, recently announced their engagement with a series of love-up Instagram posts, after he proposed during a romantic getaway.



The loved-up couple were clearly in celebration mode and looked happy as they posed for pictures with Nick Jonas.