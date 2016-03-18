Rihanna has a regret about this outfit...

Jaws dropped when Rihanna stepped out at the CDFA Awards back in 2014 sporting an almost completely sheer dress that showed off every inch of her incredible curves.



Custom-made for the star by designer Adam Selman, the dress comprised of a total of 216,000 Swarovski crystals.



But while Rihanna hit headlines the world over for the daring look, she has just revealed that she has one regret about the look...

Rihanna turned heads with the racy look





During her interview with Vogue, the megastar was asked about her decision to wear the dress and whether she had any regrets about the look.



We love her response: "I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat.



"I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in life."



The star revealed she has a regret about the dress





Asked to clarify that wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled is the greatest regret in her life, Rihanna replied: "To the CFDA awards. Yes."



In the interview, Rihanna also touched upon rumours that she has a feud with fellow popstar Beyoncé.





"Here's the deal," she said. "They just get so excited to feast on something that's negative. Something that's competitive. Something that's, you know, a rivalry. And that's just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that."