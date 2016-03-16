Proud Victoria Beckham shares adorable snap of her 'seamstress' daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has previously expressed doubts over whether her daughter Harper will follow in her footsteps and embark on a fashion career.



But it looks like it's a strong possibility, judging by her latest Instagram snap.

Victoria shared this cute snap of the little one





Proud Victoria, who is in Hong Kong to open the first Victoria Beckham store in China, shared a picture of her daughter helping her out with the finishing touches to her collection.



"Draping like mummy," Victoria captioned the snap, which shows Harper readjusting a dress on a mannequin.



Harper is showing off her waist-length hair and is seen sporting grey tights and what appears to be a little black pinafore dress.

Victoria and Harper at one of Victoria's store events last year





Previously, Victoria revealed that while her daughter is interested in fashion and beauty, she also loves playing football – just like her sports legend father David.



"Harper loves putting on my high heels and playing with my make-up," she told Vogue.



"But she also has football boots and she runs around in the garden with her brothers.



"So I am not sure whether she will follow what you do or what I do, but I think what everyone wants for their kids is just for them to be happy, whatever that means they do."