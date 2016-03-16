Sarah Jessica Parker on what she owes to Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the world's biggest stars, thanks to her starring role as Carrie Bradshaw on hit TV show Sex and the City.



And the grounded actress, who has turned her hand to shoe design in recent years, is very candid about why she was able to follow her dream and create a hugely successful footwear brand.

Sarah Jessica shot to fame playing Carrie





"I'm very clear about why I have the opportunity to have a shoe line," she told Page Six as she launched her latest SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection at Bloomingdales.



"If I hadn't played Carrie Bradshaw, there would be no reason in the world someone would say to me, 'Yeah I'll invest in your idea'."



She added: "I'm enormously aware of how I find myself here, but by the same token, I work my ass off."

The iconic character was a lover of fashion and shoes





Sarah Jessica's line is in its second year, and appears to be going from strength to strength – something she attributes to being hands-on.



"The best way you can grow a business is to meet the customer," she said.



"It's the only way you learn about what's working and what's not."



The star, who was famous for sporting incredible heels during her time as Carrie on SATC, has created footwear in the price range of £100-£400.



"The cost is not without controversy," she said.



"I'd love to be able to make a shoe like this for a much lower price, but you can't make a handmade shoe in Italy for cheap.



"I can't ask a customer to spend her hard-earned dollars on something that's going to fall apart in two weeks. I have to make shoes that I want to wear."