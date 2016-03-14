Selena Gomez reveals Kendall Jenner has a secret boyfriend

Selena Gomez forms part of the hottest girl gang in the celebrity world, but the Good For You singer, who used to date Justin Bieber, is the only single one among her group of friends. The star revealed that Kendall Jenner is spoken for, leaving fans speculating as to who the mystery man could be.

In an interview on Capital FM, presenter Roman Kemp asked if he could join Selena's gang, to which she replied: "Maybe not for the squad necessarily but boyfriend material is always good…none of them are single just so you know. Taylor is not single, Gigi is not single, neither is Kendall. I am the only single one!"

Selena claims she is the only single girl in her gang

Taylor Swift recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Calvin Harris, while Gigi Hadid is officially the girlfriend of singer Zayn Malik, but who is Kendall's new beau?

Although the Victoria's Secret model's life is highly publicised, she prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, leaving her Kardashian sisters to lead high-profile lives on social media.

Since the 20-year-old rekindled her relationship with One Direction star Harry Styles in December, she has not been romantically linked to anyone - until now.

Who is Kendall's mystery man?

The pair, who first dated in 2013, seemingly confirmed their romance as they enjoyed a holiday together in the Caribbean in late December. The couple were pictured kissing and cuddling on board a luxury yacht moored off the island of St Barts, with many speculating that they were very much an item.

However, just one month later, it was alleged that 22-year-old Harry had been unfaithful with fashion stylist Pandora Leonard – and, adding fuel to the fire, Kendall was photographed leaving a party early on Saturday night, despite the fact she had cancelled potential work at Paris Fashion Week to attend with her One Direction boyfriend.

Harry and Kendall rekindled their romance

Both Harry and Kendall attended music manager Jeff Azoff's birthday party at the Troubadour, but the model left with her mother Kris Jenner after just one hour, looking less than impressed.

"It doesn't look good for Kendall and Harry. She cancelled a modelling gig the other side of the world to be at Jeff's party," a source told the Sun, adding that the model "didn't look happy on arrival, and neither did she as she left. She only stayed for an hour in total".

Even Kendall's sister Khloe was unsure of their status, saying: "I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don’t know. People are weird with stuff."