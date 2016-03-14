Kylie Jenner has given fans another glimpse at her new collaboration with Puma. The 18-year-old took to Instagram to share a new shot from the campaign, showing off her enviable figure in a crop top and a pair of tiny colourful shorts.

The reality TV star captioned the picture: "Flex your fierce side. Available April 1st #ForeverFierce #Puma".

It looks like the range is inspired by Kylie’s personal style - croptops and workout leggings - and, while we love the collection, one person who wasn't too impressed was her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kylie shared one of the looks from the new campaign

Kanye, who has a high-profile collaboration with Puma’s rival Adidas, was left furious when he discovered his sister-in-law was reported to be approached by the sportswear brand to become their ambassador in a $1million deal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team. Puma we gone give you your measly million dollars back!!! Never try to divide the family."

However, just days later, the brand confirmed that Kylie would be working with them to release a line. Kanye later told TMZ: "She had already signed and I was mad for a little bit. I'm really happy for her, though."

Puma also shared a shot from the campaign

"I am pleased and excited to be able to confirm that PUMA is indeed working with Kylie Jenner," said Puma’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing Adam Petrick in a statement.

"Kylie will be featured in the brand’s Spring/Summer women’s training campaign launching in April 2016. Kylie represents a fresh and exciting new era for fashion and we couldn’t think of a more fitting and influential female to headline this campaign for PUMA."