Caitlyn Jenner revealed as the new face for H&M Sport

It's been an exciting year for Caitlyn Jenner so far. The former Olympian collaborated with MAC Cosmetics in February and has now revealed that she is the new face for the latest H&M Sport campaign, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot with her fans on Friday.

"Backstage with @hm. Can't wait to show you more of this inspiring and amazing campaign! #StayTuned #HMSport," she wrote alongside the photo.

Caitlyn’s news comes just weeks after fellow transgender model, Andreja Pejic, walked down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week in H&M's diverse runway show.

A rep for H&M told Harper’s Bazaar UK: "We have picked Caitlyn Jenner, one of the world's most celebrated athletes, as part of this H&M Sport campaign because we want to illustrate that everything is possible - in sports, and in life.

I'm finally free to announce my partnership with @MACcosmetics! All sales of our lipstick shade, Finally Free, go toward improving transgender communities. Look for it in April! #MACCaitlynJenner (Link in bio) A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Feb 26, 2016 at 1:00pm PST

"It is a collection of performance sportswear made to celebrate individuality and self-belief." The clothing company also said it wanted to "show diversity and a range of personalities."

The 66-year-old recently landed a major make-up campaign with MAC Cosmetics. After weeks of speculation, the beauty company revealed that it is partnering with the star to sell a signature lipstick shade called 'Finally Free', a product which "champions all ages, all races and all sexes."

In a press release about the product, MAC revealed that all sales from the lipstick will go towards the company’s Transgender Initiative. "100% of the selling price goes to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative, to further its work in support of transgender communities," said the beauty company in February.

In an interview with MAC, the 66-year-old opened up about why she decided to do the line and why she believes the brand is the perfect company to help raise awareness about the transgender community.

"MAC was the first to come to me, and a company, I realised, that would really make a big commitment," she said.

"I knew the VIVA GLAM campaigns; I saw that the proceeds were going, in some cases, mainly to AIDS and HIV causes, and I was wondering if they were interesting in doing something specifically geared towards trans issues because we need funding. MAC is a global company. It’s in places around the world where not just trans issues, but women’s issues, are a major subject that you have to talk about."