Kate champions little-known British brand – and their websites crashes

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has her pick of the world's top designers. But she always makes sure to prioritise British designers – and often less well-known ones.



The royal wore a red and white tweed checked skirt and top suit from Epinone as she visited a charity in London on Thursday.

Kate looked set for Spring in the ensemble





The Kensington-based brand is little-known, with only 17 followers on Twitter – when we last checked, that is.



The brand is bound to see 'the Kate effect' – known for her golden touch, the royal often propels label to international fame after sporting their designs.



In fact, the website crashed after news broke of her sporting one of the designs, due to a high volume of traffic.

The skirt and top ensemble is listed as 'new collection' on the brand's website





Epinone is billed as a "bespoke womenswear brand inspired by the elegant lines of the Fifties and the unexpected styles of the Sixties.



"Every garment is designed and made in London for women who seek out individuality and who desire to be both chic and contemporary."



Kate was accompanying Prince William to London Wall to visit the urban youth charity XLP and find out more about the work carried out by their mentoring scheme XL Mentoring.





During their visit to the charity, William and Kate listened to personal stories about life growing up among gangs, violence and poverty.



The Duke and Duchess also learned how the charity's mentoring scheme is supporting teenagers who are involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, and helping them to change their lives for the better.