Madonna's daughter Lourdes has landed a huge modelling contract

Madonna's daughter Lourdes 'Lola' Leon has made her modelling debut – and it's for a pretty big fashion house, too...



Stella McCartney announced on Thursday that the 19-year-old will front her new Pop perfume campaign, her first new fragrance in four years.

A behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot





The campaign marks Lourdes' first willing venture into the public eye – she has always shied away from the spotlight.



"I have a lot of people judging mY every move," she said. "It's important for me to not let it rule my life."



While fashion fans were quite surprised to hear the announcement, the collaborations makes sense – Stella is a longtime friend of Madonna's. Also, the teenager is said to have agreed as she loved the message the campaign is sending.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes





The campaign aims to promote self-acceptance and positive mutual support, a conscious counterbalance to the potentially negative world of social media.



"I go through this struggle myself, [where] women’s bodies have been made so public that everyone feels like they need to comment," Leon told Vogue of the resonance she felt with Pop's be-true-to-yourself message of individuality.



"I love when someone doesn’t pretend to be someone they are not," she added.



Madonna is clearly a very proud mum – as Lourdes modelling debut was announced, she shared a photograph from the campaign on Instagram, a behind-the-scenes snap that showed a lilac-haired Lourdes posing on the shoot.