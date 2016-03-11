David Beckham supported by his proud family at exhibition launch

It was all eyes on David Beckham as he hosted a gala auction of signed photographs of himself, in aid of Unicef. The handsome footballing legend looked handsome as ever, rocking a grey fitted suit.



While his wife Victoria and they three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper weren't able to make the exhibition, David was being cheered on by his parents Ted and Sandra, his sister Joanne and his eldest son Brooklyn.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

David was dapper as ever at the launch





He was also supported by Victoria's mum and dad, Jackie and Tony Adams. The two sets of parents happily posed for photos together at the event, which took place in London. The food for the event was provided by new restaurant Sexy Fish, as requested by David himself.



The auction's collection features 50 original signed photographs of David by photographers including Annie Leibovitz, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott and Mario Sorrenti.

The collection documents his modelling and footballing careers





The works document his hugely successful footballing career as well as his modelling campaigns and a series of his most iconic hairstyles.



They are all being sold in aid of 7: The David Beckkahm Unicef Fund and Positive View Foundation.

David parents along with wife Victoria's mum and dad





All funds raised from the auction will help create positive change for children and disadvantaged young people around the world.



David was giving fans a glimpse of his £200,000 Patek Philippe watch at the event. Known for his love of designer watches, it's the latest in his timepiece collection.

David's parents Ted and Sandra and his sister Joanne