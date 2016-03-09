Chanel has a new celebrity ambassador...

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter Willow Smith may only be 15 years old, but she is already making waves in the fashion world.



We thought it was a bit intriguing that the teenager and her mum Jada Pinkett-Smith attended the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week... But now we know why! Willow has been tapped by creative director Karl Lagerfeld to be one of Chanel's new ambassadors.

Willow Smith and Karl Lagerfeld





It's no surprise that the fashion maestro is interested in working with the young fashionista – he photographed her for V Magazine back in 2014 and Willow has been sporting Chanel designs ever since.



Willow is following in the footsteps of her brother Jaden, who was recently the face of Louis Vuitton's womenswear campaign.

Jada and her daughter Willow





Willow made sure to support her new employee as she turned out for the AW16 catwalk show with mum Jada.



The mother-daughter duo enjoyed some quality together as they took in the show from the front row. Willow was sported a grey neoprene all-in-one and a cape, giving off serious superhero vibes.