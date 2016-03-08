Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni's exciting new venture

When it comes to fashion, you don't get much bigger than Chiara Ferragni. In fact, the Internet sensation is widely considered the world's most influential fashion blogger. Pretty cool title for a 28-year-old, huh?



The Italian beauty has over five million Instagram followers and her blog, The Blonde Salad, boasts six million monthly page views.



Now, the influencer has signed on to become Amazon's European Fashion Ambassador – which is a match made in fashion heaven, given her ability to drive traffic to online retailers.





"Fashion inspires a lot of people," she tells us. "And nowadays, it's so accessible – you don't need to live in a fashion capital of the world, have lots of money, or to be able to shop during certain hours.



"With online retail, it's possible to browse and shop for fashion anytime of the day, from pretty much anywhere."



The blogger modelled for the brand in stunning new campaign shots. But what was her favourite item? "I really like the blue leather jacket (below)," she says. "I'm obsessed with leather jackets! I don't even know how many I have bought in my life!"





As one of the most street-styled women in the world, Chiara is a huge source of outfit inspiration for women everywhere.



So, naturally, we're after a bit of style advice from the star. "Hats in general," she advises. "They always add an extra touch to your look."



One of her top style rules, she tells us, is to not be too trend-led. "My style is not only about trends but more about what I like and I feel comfortable in, that's why I feel free to wear whatever I like without being part of a trend."