Victoria Beckham has one of the biggest fashion houses in the world. But the designer still makes sure she is involved in every part of the process, as she proved with her latest Instagram snap!



The 41-year-old shared a picture of herself at a sewing machine on Tuesday, writing: "Just started work on the pre collection! X."

Victoria shared this snap on her Instagram account





Victoria appears to have had her hair and make-up done in the shot, and is wearing a white dressing gown, hinting that she might have been on a shoot.



Victoria is back to work after spending Mother's Day with her brood. The mum-of-four shared a snap of a series of cards and flowers, writing: "Special day with my babies X I feel so blessed to have such beautiful little people in my life. I love you @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckahm Romeo, Cruzie and Harper X."



Victoria's message comes after David made sure to share a special tribute to the mother of his children.

The mum-of-four thanked her children for a 'special' Mother's Day





The footballer, 41, shared a loving message dedicated to wife Victoria Beckham in which he revealed that one of the reasons he loves her so much is because she is a great "mummy".



"17 years ago our brood started and these little ones have the most amazing mummy that they love so much... And I love her for many reasons but the main one is because she gave me the most amazing children ... Happy mama's day as the little ones would say ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote alongside a snap which showed their four children picking strawberries.



The couples eldest son, Brooklyn, also proudly shouted out just how much he loves his mum. He wrote alongside a black and white picture of the designer: "Happy Mother's Day mum.You love, protect and inspire me every day.I love you so much X".